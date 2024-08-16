AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $279.78 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $279.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

