AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.