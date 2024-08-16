AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $422,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

