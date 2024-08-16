AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $648,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VBK opened at $255.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day moving average is $250.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

