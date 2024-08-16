AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $5,592,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $198,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BUFF stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $433.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

