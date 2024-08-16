AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 298,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

BP ( NYSE:BP ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BP to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.23.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

