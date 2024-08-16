AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 76,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

