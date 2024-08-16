AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 837,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after purchasing an additional 202,534 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 152,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 360.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,071,000.

ICSH stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

