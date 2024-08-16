AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 6,720 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,169.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $53.97 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

