AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 772 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

