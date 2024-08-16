AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,527,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,527,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,020 shares of company stock worth $83,094,987. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Up 1.7 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
