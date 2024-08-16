AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $101.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

