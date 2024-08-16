AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,214 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

