AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 292 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $137.57 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $617.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

