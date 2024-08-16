AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

