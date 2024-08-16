AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.58.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

