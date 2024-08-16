AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

USMV stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

