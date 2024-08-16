Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at C$17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.96.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In related news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Insiders have acquired 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.