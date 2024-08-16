AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 1,327,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service Price Performance

Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area segments. It is involved in banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

