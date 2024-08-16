AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 1,327,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEON Financial Service Price Performance
Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $9.28.
AEON Financial Service Company Profile
