AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Compass Point

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

AFC Gamma Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at AFC Gamma

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

