Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

ATPC opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. Agape ATP has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Agape ATP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.