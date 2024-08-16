Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Agape ATP Stock Performance
ATPC opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. Agape ATP has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
Agape ATP Company Profile
