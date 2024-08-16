Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Analysts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.33. Agenus has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,232 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Agenus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,016,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 252,124 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in Agenus by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 910,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 38.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 858,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 1,959.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 720,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

