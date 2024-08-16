Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Agilysys Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $109.80 on Friday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $114.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $4,128,949.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,020,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,798,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 691,987 shares of company stock valued at $66,487,877. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Agilysys by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

