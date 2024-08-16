Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.79.

AC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

TSE:AC opened at C$15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.03. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$23.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

