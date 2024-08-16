Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Air Industries Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Industries Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

