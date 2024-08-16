Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.