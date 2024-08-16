Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 7,147,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 22,648,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.07.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.

