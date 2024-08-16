Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Update

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $5.49 on Friday. Alector has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $245,586. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alector by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

