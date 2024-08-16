Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $9.07

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.74. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 82,558 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
