Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $9.07

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.74. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 82,558 shares traded.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.



