Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00. The company traded as high as C$13.76 and last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 60069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.73%.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
