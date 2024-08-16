Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

