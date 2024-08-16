Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $106.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. 9,896,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 16,518,770 shares.The stock last traded at $81.46 and had previously closed at $79.47.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,424,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,643 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

