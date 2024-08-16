Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $106.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $81.88 and last traded at $81.39. 16,095,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 16,558,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.28.
The stock has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
