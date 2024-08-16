Allan Schoening Sells 5,000 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $444,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.07. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $188.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 2,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civeo by 242.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Civeo by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 52,168 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Civeo by 22.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 358,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

