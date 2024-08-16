Allegion plc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allegion in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.11.
In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $120,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after acquiring an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
