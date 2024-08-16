Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dividend History for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

