AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

AlloVir Stock Down 1.2 %

ALVR opened at $0.73 on Friday. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

