AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
AlloVir Stock Down 1.2 %
ALVR opened at $0.73 on Friday. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.78.
About AlloVir
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AlloVir
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.