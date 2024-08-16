Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
ERH opened at $10.42 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $10.54.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
