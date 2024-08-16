Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $204.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allstate traded as high as $183.51 and last traded at $180.59, with a volume of 127980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.56.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $95,764,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

