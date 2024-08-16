Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $370.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $198.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.14.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $262.70 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $274.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.92 and a 200-day moving average of $179.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,848 shares of company stock worth $24,683,444 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.