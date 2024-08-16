Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.39. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Teknova news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. bought 12,096,773 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $14,999,998.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,391.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. bought 12,096,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,998.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,391.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Lowell purchased 40,322 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $49,999.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,217,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,998 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.