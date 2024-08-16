Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.5% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 28,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,108 shares of company stock valued at $17,365,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

