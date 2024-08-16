Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,108 shares of company stock valued at $17,365,854. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.