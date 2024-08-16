AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Acquires $127,141.65 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 31,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $127,141.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,094,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,284,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85.

On Thursday, June 6th, Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00.

AlTi Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $476.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 109.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

