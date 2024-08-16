AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Acquires $127,141.65 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 31,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $127,141.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,094,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,284,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00.
AlTi Global Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $476.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.71.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
