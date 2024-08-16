Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ANRO opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

In other Alto Neuroscience news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANRO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $252,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.