Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lifted by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $50.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

