Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total transaction of $2,658,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total value of $2,658,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

