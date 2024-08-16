AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Update

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AmBase Price Performance

OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.63. AmBase has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

