Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Ambow Education Price Performance
Shares of AMBO opened at $1.19 on Friday. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
Ambow Education Company Profile
