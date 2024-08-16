Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Amcor updated its FY25 guidance to $0.72-0.76 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

Amcor Stock Down 5.1 %

Amcor stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

